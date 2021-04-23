IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Neha Kakkar does push-ups against her Mercedes, husband Rohanpreet Singh cheers her on
Neha Kakkar shared a video of her unusual workout on Instagram.
Neha Kakkar shared a video of her unusual workout on Instagram.
music

Neha Kakkar does push-ups against her Mercedes, husband Rohanpreet Singh cheers her on

Neha Kakkar shared a video of her outdoor workout, which included push-ups against her Mercedes Benz and jogging, on Instagram. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh encouraged her in the comments section.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Singer Neha Kakkar is on a mission to lose her lockdown weight. She shared a new Instagram Reels video, in which she was seen working out in a parking lot. She started out by doing push-ups against her swanky Mercedes Benz car and then jogged around. The clip ended with her striking a few poses.

“Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to. #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” Neha wrote in her caption. Her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, cheered her on in the comments section. “Come Onnnn!!!! You can do it My Girl. You know na? ‘Nothing is Impossible for YOU’ My Queen,” he wrote.

Fans also encouraged Neha. “How cool is that,” one commented, while another said, “this is just so inspiring.” A third wrote, “U killing it nehu.” Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post.

Neha, who is known for songs such as Coca Cola, Dilbar, Aankh Marey and Morni Banke, is currently seen as a judge on the music reality show Indian Idol 12, alongside singer-composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan shares first post since Dostana 2 recasting controversy, fans say they were ‘so tensed’

Last year, in October, Neha married Rohanpreet after a whirlwind romance. They met just months earlier, in August, while shooting for the music video of her single Nehu Da Vyah.

Neha and Rohanpreet often share mushy posts for each other on Instagram. On Valentine’s Day, he got a special tattoo as a mark of his love for her. It read ‘Nehu’s man’. Sharing a picture of him flaunting the tattoo, she wrote, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar (so much love) Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga (did it pain)? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
neha kakkar rohanpreet singh neha kakkar-rohanpreet singh + 1 more

Related Stories

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh at their home in Mumbai.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh at their home in Mumbai.
music

Step inside Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s minimalist Mumbai home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • Neha Kakkar gave a glimpse into her home with Rohanpreet Singh in her new Instagram post. She revealed that they are dealing with the partial lockdown in Mumbai by jamming together.
READ FULL STORY
Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol.
Neha Kakkar participated in the second season of Indian Idol.
tv

When Anu Malik slapped himself after hearing Neha Kakkar's Indian Idol audition

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Before she became one of the judges of Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar was a contestant on the show. Then-judge Anu Malik was unimpressed with her audition. Watch the throwback video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP