Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor have worked together in Saawariya and Sanju.
When Sonam Kapoor admitted Koffee with Karan affected her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

  • A year after expressing her doubts over whether Ranbir Kapoor would be a great boyfriend, Sonam Kapoor had said that making those confessions on Koffee With Karan had affected her relationship with him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 11:00 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor had once said that Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, had affected her personal relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In a 2011 interview, she had said that her statements on the show affected her friendship with her Saawariya co-star.

Sonam, along with Deepika Padukone, had appeared on the show in 2010 and they were asked about Ranbir. Sonam Kapoor had said that she was not sure if he would be great boyfriend.

A year later, Sonam told Filmfare in an interview, "Honestly, I’m so fed up with this whole Koffee With Karan thing now that I don’t want to discuss it. Yes, it has affected my relationship. Some people get away with saying something. Unfortunately, I didn’t and I have to bear the brunt of it."

During the Koffee With Karan episode in 2010, Karan asked Sonam what she thought of Ranbir and she said, “Ranbir is a great friend but I don’t know if he’s a great boyfriend. I have known Ranbir all my life and as a boyfriend, I don’t know, I mean, she (Deepika) did a great job hanging onto him for so long.” Deepika simply laughed and said, “Thank you!” Deepika dated Ranbir for two years before they broke up.

Ranbir had also opened up about the impact that the episode had on his life. It was around the release of Besharam in 2013. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, a fan asked whom he would like to go on Koffee With Karan with and the actor said, “Koffee With Karan actually started a barrage of negativity in my life, as you must be knowing.” He added that he has no preference and would go on the show with anyone, including ‘Sonam and Deepika together’."

“I didn't expect all of the negativity that came with it. Till today, there is so much of negativity that surrounds me. Certain fans of certain actors turned against me but it is fine. I would probably like to win all of them with my work than with just an interview on Koffee With Karan," he added.

