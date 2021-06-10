How Parineeti Chopra once reacted to fan saying she was 'just in India' while Priyanka Chopra worked in US

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her cousin Priyanka Chopra share a strong bond. Did you know that it was Priyanka who introduced Parineeti to the world of films, helping her secure a job with the marketing department of Yash Raj Films almost 10 years ago?

But while the cousins may be secure in their relationship, fans and media have often compared their journey in films. During one chat with her fans, Parineeti Chopra was asked about the same and she gave a strong and clear reply. A fan asked Parineeti in 2017, while she was promoting her film Meri Pyaari Bindu with Ayushmann Khurrana on an NDTV show, about whether comparisons with Priyanka Chopra bother her.

"I think people have stopped comparing me na, now? Just the initials," she asked the rest of the audience. The fan said how she read an article about Priyanka working in US on Quantico and Baywatch while Parineeti was 'just working in India, in Bollywood.'

Parineeti asked her, "Parineeti is just doing what? What do you mean? And I would also like to tell people, her career started in 2000. It's 2017. My career started in 2012! Haaye Raam."

Parineeti added how both her and Ayushmann were just 'six films old', while Priyanka had done '40-50 films' in her career. "There is just no comparison. It is like comparing the Khans with the new (actors). For me, it's a question that is not valid. Because there is no comparison," she had said.

Parineeti spoke about how Priyanka had always been a star, since she won Miss India in 2000. "I just used to be a younger sister who would enjoy watching her on TV. I never thought I would be working in the industry at the same time as her," she had said.

Recently, Parineeti spoke about her three back-to-back releases in three months (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Saina and The Girl On The Train) and the advice Priyanka had given to her. "After seeing the films, she told me that she feels proud of me. It’s a big deal for me. She said this to me when I was starting out and was making those instinctive choices, and she is saying the same things now, all over again. Mimi Didi motivates me every day," Parineeti told a leading daily.

