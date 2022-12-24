Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan playing on Christmas eve as they holiday with Saif Ali Khan in UK

Kareena Kapoor seems to be spending some time with her family in the UK. They spent some time with their friend Alexandra Galligan over dinner and their pictures are out. On Christmas eve, Kareena posted a glimpse of Saif from the dinner and also revealed what her eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan, is up to. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur Ali Khan's pics pretending to play guitar)

In the first photo, Saif is seen dressed in a tux next to their friend. A group photo from the dinner was also posted by the friend which also featured Kareena. It read, “A wonderful birthday spent last night with great food, wine and even better friends. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

Kareena Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Kareena also treated fans to a photo of Taimur playing a game of Twister. He was joined by the son of their friend, Alexandra and their pet dog. The actor added stickers which read ‘it’s x-mas’ among others.

Kareena Kapoor on Instagram.

Kareena and Saif are in the UK for the holidays. The couple has two sons-Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. They had recently celebrated Taimur’s sixth birthday with a lavish party in Mumbai. The birthday bash was attended by many celebrities and their kids, including filmmaker Karan Johar's twins Roohi and Yash Johar among others.

Kareena had also dedicated a note for Taimur on Instagram. She said, “Tim, can you see the ends of the earth? Cause that’s how much I love you Keep dreaming my child, chasing sunsets and searching…And of course jumping on our bed making your own music, strumming your air guitar…And when you make your own band…you know who is going to be cheering the loudest? Happy Birthday Son…#MyTim Tim #Merabeta #Happybirthday Tim.”

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. While the film underperformed at the box office, Kareena gained positive responses for her character in the film. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X remake. She also has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film in the pipeline alongside The Crew with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

