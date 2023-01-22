Kareena Kapoor shares pics as she dresses up in black for Kolkata event, fans say: 'Queen is bringing sexy back'

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of herself as she dressed up in black for an event in Kolkata. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kareena posted monochrome photos. In the first picture, she posed on a sofa while looking at the camera. She looked away from the lens in the next photo. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with Jeh on an airplane in unseen pics)

Kareena also gave a glimpse of her outfit--a backless black dress paired with heels. The actor tied her hair up in a bun and opted for earrings. Sharing the pictures, Kareena captioned the post, "Mood tonight (black heart emoji)." Reacting to the pictures, Karisma Kapoor dropped black heart emojis while Rhea Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor posted fire emojis.

Fans also showered her with love in the comments section. A person said, "Stopped breathing for a second here!" Another fan commented, "You look phenomenal as always." "Queen is bringing sexy back," said another person. "Most beautiful in the world Kareena Kapoor Khan," said an Instagram user. "Looking so gorgeous," read a comment.

Instagram user Naina Sawhney shared more pictures of Kareena as she sat on the couch giving different poses. Naina captioned the post, "In Kolkata for the Young Leaders Forum."

Earlier in the day, Kareena was seen at the Mumbai airport as she flew out of the city. The actor greeted the paparazzi as she arrived at the departure terminal. For her travel, she wore a white shirt, khaki half jacket, and brown pants. She opted for brown boots, dark sunglasses and also carried a bag.

Kareena has several projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

She also has the upcoming comedy movie The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, to be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. The Crew will be co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. It is all set to go on floors in February 2023.

