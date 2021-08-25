Kareena Kapoor shares pics of son Taimur and his friends, excited for a road trip. See here

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of her older son Taimur Ali Khan, excited for a road trip. The actor took to her Instagram and shared pictures of the four-year-old with his friends at an eatery. Taimur wore a blue T-shirt and a pair of peach coloured shorts.

In the first picture, Taimur and his friends are lying on the grass to pose for the camera. While his friends smiled for the camera, Taimur appeared distracted. In the second picture, Taimur flashed his biggest smile as he stood beside his friends.

Kareena shared the pictures with the caption, "Road trip ready (heart emojis) Thank you for the best time as usual, @gallopsmumbai my favourite place." The picture received love from the actor's best friend, Amrita Arora.

Earlier in the day, a paparazzo account shared a video of an excited Taimur leaving his home with Kareena. He was photographed hoping and skipping before he boarded the car.

Pictures of Taimur's road trip comes shortly after Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan travelled with Taimur and his younger brother Jeh to the Maldives for a short vacation. The family was there to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday. Kareena had shared a few pictures from the trip, one of which featured Taimur as well.

Kareena welcomed her younger son Jeh, short for Jehangir Ali Khan, earlier this year. The actor released a self-help pregnancy book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible chronicling both her pregnancies. During the launch of the book, Kareena told Karan Johar that while her first pregnancy was smooth, her second wasn't as easy.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’" she said.