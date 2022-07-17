Kareena Kapoor steps out with Saif Ali Khan, shares glimpse of their date in London: ‘Quite a view this evening’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been adventuring in the UK and attending everything from family dinners to concerts together. The couple along with sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan have been on a family holiday for weeks, now. On Saturday, Kareena shared a glimpse of her special outing with Taimur. Hours later, the actor shared a photo of Saif, as the pair stepped out together on a date. Read more: Kareena Kapoor's London trip includes 'messy Gelato' sessions with son Taimur

The latest picture she shared from London is from Kareena and Saif’s outing at a cafe. She shared a candid photo of husband Saif Ali Khan, in which the actor is seen in an outdoor seating area; he is looking away from the camera. Saif is dressed in a grey suit and pink shirt. While Kareena is not visible in the photo, her drink in a tall glass is front and centre. Kept near the drink on the table is a tissue napkin with the logo of Four Seasons Hotel London. Along with Saif’s solo photo, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Quite a view this evening.”

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan from their latest outing.

Earlier on Saturday, Kareena had shared a series of pictures with Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena wore a yellow top and matching shorts, Taimur also wore a pair of shorts with a yellow and white T-shirt. The mother-son duo was seen relishing gelato as they posed against a yellow wall. “The messy gelato series with Tim (Taimur),” wrote Kareena as she shared their photos.

Kareena has been catching up with her friends and family on their latest holiday. She met sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla recently. The four posed together for glamorous group photos, which they shared on their Instagram handles. Kareena and Saif also joined her aunt, actor Neetu Kapoor, for her birthday celebration on July 8. They went for a family lunch, which was also attended by the late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, and her family.

Before leaving for the family vacation, Kareena had wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, which is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The film marks her OTT debut; it is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif, on the other hand, will be soon seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan.

