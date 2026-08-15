Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable Independence Day artwork

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to extend their wishes to fans and celebrate the spirit of the nation. Kareena Kapoor Khan also marked the special day with an adorable post on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of a drawing made by her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Taimur's Independence Day artwork

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with their son Taimur.

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Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of an artwork depicting the Indian national flag against a scenic backdrop. The drawing features the Tricolour set against a blue sky and green grass, making for a sweet and personal Independence Day tribute from the actor's family. The post comes as India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, with several Bollywood stars sharing patriotic messages and pictures with their fans.

Deep Dive What did Kareena Kapoor's son create for Independence Day? Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of a drawing made by her son, Taimur Ali Khan, depicting the Indian national flag against a scenic backdrop for Independence Day. What messages did Bollywood celebrities share on India's Independence Day? Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, shared heartfelt messages celebrating the spirit of being Indian and extended their greetings on social media. How did Akshay Kumar celebrate Independence Day while playing cricket? Akshay Kumar paused a cricket match to honor Independence Day, removing his shoes to hold and wave the national flag while singing the national anthem with others.

Kareena Kapoor celebrates Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan's Independence Day message

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{{^usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan also joined the celebrations with a heartfelt message about what being Indian means to him. Sharing a photo of himself, the actor wrote on Instagram, "A very Happy Independence Day to all.. There’s something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country. May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah Rukh Khan also joined the celebrations with a heartfelt message about what being Indian means to him. Sharing a photo of himself, the actor wrote on Instagram, "A very Happy Independence Day to all.. There’s something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country. May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!" {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh Bachchan wishes fans

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Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also extended his Independence Day greetings to fans. He shared a post featuring the national flag and wrote in the caption in Hindi, “A day of independence; an auspicious day for greetings! Vande Mataram!!!”

Akshay Kumar also shared an Independence Day message with his fans. He wrote, “May the pride of our flag remain intact, may hope reign in every heart and the dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind!”

Kareena workfront

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Daayra, her upcoming thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.