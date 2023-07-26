Kareena Kapoor shares sweet picture of Jeh taking a nap with her from vacation

A new picture from Kareena Kapoor's vacation with her family has surfaced online. The family is enjoying a long holiday in Europe. Kareena took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a sweet picture that featured Jeh. Both of them were seen taking an afternoon nap in a garden. (Also read: Internet can't deal with Kareena Kapoor ‘using the n-word’ in old video: 'She said it so casually too')

Kareena's new Instagram post

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture from a sunny afternoon nap time with Jeh.

The picture showed Kareena taking a nap on the field, with a blue bedsheet spread on the ground. Jeh was seen leaning on her back and resting his head near her shoulder. None of their faces were visible in the picture. Kareena added a sweet caption with the picture and wrote, "That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days…(red heart and laughing face emoticons)" She added the hashtags 'The Nap Life' and 'Mother son naps' in the caption too.

Saif, Taimur and Jehangir during their vacation

Kareena has been sharing several photos from the holiday with her family. Earlier, she had shared a photo featuring Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir near a net in a garden as they seemingly played. The picture, which was clicked from afar, showed Saif, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan with their backs towards the camera and looking in the same direction.

Previously, she had also shared a picture of herself sitting and observing Saif and the kids from a distance as they held a fish, which they seemingly caught. The next one featured Saif with Taimur as both held fishing rods by a lake. While it's not known which part of Europe they are currently in, previously they were in Italy.

Kareena and Saif got married on October 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and had Jeh in 2021.

Upcoming projects

Fans will see Kareena in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in The Crew which is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

