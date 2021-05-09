Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from her childhood on Mother's Day, calls mom Babita 'The Rock of Gibraltar'
Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic from her childhood on Mother's Day, calls mom Babita 'The Rock of Gibraltar'

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday shared a picture from her childhood, featuring her mother Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor on the occasion of Mother's Day. See here.
Kareena Kapoor often shares throwback pictures of her family members.

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Sunday dug out a picture from her childhood featuring her mother Babita and older sister Karisma Kapoor to celebrate Mother's Day.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: "The Rock of Gibraltar with her cubs." In it, Babita is seen holding baby Kareena in her arm as she holds on to her elder daughter Karisma with the other hand. As Babita looks at the camera, the sisters are seen lovingly looking at each other.

A number of Kareena's industry friends dropped red heart emojis in the comments box in appreciation. Names included cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Saba Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor while more than three lakh fans liking the post within three hours of it being posted.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena is also a part of Karan Johar's period epic Takht.

