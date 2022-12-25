Kareena Kapoor shares video of 'my love' Saif Ali Khan on guitar on Christmas; son Jeh makes a brief cameo. Watch

Kareena Kapoor sent Christmas wishes to her fans with a sweet video of her husband Saif Ali Khan strumming a tune on a guitar. The couple is spending the holidays in the UK with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She had earlier shared photographs from the family's Christmas eve dinner, with Taimur playing games with a friend. Taimur celebrated his sixth birthday on December 20. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan playing on Christmas eve as they holiday with Saif Ali Khan in UK)

Kareena shared the video of Saif on Instagram with the caption, "The best way to Christmas... is with my love playing the guitar… (red heart emoji) And having my babies and best friends around (red heart emoji) Love, light, and music to all… (red heart emoji) Merry Christmas everyone." In the video, Saif is seated in a chair, with a Christmas tree in the background, and playing the guitar. He is wearing an all-white outfit, layered with a dark jacket and a scarf. The actor can also be seen wearing glasses.

Their younger son, Jeh, also makes a brief cameo as he bounces into the video for a few seconds and smiles. The little boy is greeted by an enthusiastic little dog who is also near Saif. Actor Soha Ali Khan, Saif's younger sister, wrote, "Merry Christmas bhai bhabs n bachas (brother, sister-in-law, and babies) (three red heart emojis) Lots of light n love." The couple's fans also took to the comments section to wish them a Merry Christmas. One fan shared, "Keeping it classy as always (red heart emoji)." Another commented, "Jeh is a cutie (heart eyes emoji)."

Since the Khans are in the UK, they have missed out on attending the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch, which is hosted by Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor. Her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, along with sister Karisma Kapoor, all attended alongside other Kapoor cousins and in-laws, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

Kareena's last film was the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X, Hansal Mehta's untitled film, and The Crew with co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. His next film Adipurush, which is based on the Ramayana, also features actors Prabhas, Kriti, and Sunny Singh.

