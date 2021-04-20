Kareena Kapoor shares vintage pic on mom Babita's birthday: 'Lolo and I will trouble you forever'

Kareena Kapoor has wished her mother Babita on her birthday with an Instagram post. The actor shared a throwback picture with her mother and sister Karisma Kapoor and also a vintage picture of her.

Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother Lolo and I will ofcourse trouble you forever... that’s what mothers are for." The first photo showed Babita posing with Karisma and Kareena for a photo at Kareena's home. Kareena is seen in a white shirt and blue pants while Karisma and Babita are wearing black shirts and dark pants.





The second photo is a black and white one of Babita from when she used to star in Bollywood movies such as Farz and Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Last year, talking to Mojo Story about her parents, Kareena said, “My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it.”

“My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren’t exactly going the way they planned, so it’s better that they don’t stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids. It’s not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age, that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful,” she had added.

Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium with late actor Irrfan Khan. Her next project will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

