Kareena Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore spend Valentine's Day with Jehangir, give him 'sunset kisses'

The Pataudi family spent time together on Valentine's Day as Sharmila Tagore posed with her youngest grandchild, Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor shared the photographs posted by sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan on her Instagram stories. In the photos, the actor is holding on to two-year-old Jeh while Sharmila plays with him. In one photo, Saba also joins them. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet as she says 'main apni favourite hoon', poses in pink for Valentine's Day)

Posing for the family photos on Instagram, Kareena captioned the post as "Sunset kisses on Valentine's with Ma loves". She also wrote 'La familia (the family)' while sharing another photo. The actor is wearing a teal shirt and pants, while holding Jeh in her arms. Sharmila is wearing a green kurta, while Saba remains hidden behind the two and Jeh. The group seems to be relaxing near the pool on the terrace of Kareena's home.

Kareena shared a photo from her Valentine's Day.

Saba wrote on her original post, "MY valentine's day with the few loves of my life ...I'm hiding behind the gorgeous girls n jeh today ..lol!" Fans wished the family for Valentine's Day and also shared red hearts for them. One fan asked, "So beautiful pics (red heart emojis) but where is Tim ?" Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and older son Taimur Ali Khan aren't seen in the photo.

The Pataudis are often seen together at each other's houses, and not just for holidays. A few days ago, Kareena's other sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan had shared a group photo on Instagram. Gathered at Saif's Mumbai house, most of the clan was present for the get-together. Only Saif's eldest daughter, Sara Ali Khan, Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu and Saba were not attending the lunch. Kareena, Sharmila Tagore, Soha's daughter Inaaya, and her nephews Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir were also seen in the photo.

Earlier in the day for Valentine's Day, Kareena had shared a post of herself in a Manish Malhotra saree with the caption, "Main apni favourite hoon… Happy Valentine’s Day." She recalled her iconic dialogue as Geet from Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met (2007) for the holiday.

Sharmila is returning to films after after 13 years. The veteran actor was last seen in Danish Aslam's Break Ke Baad (2010) with Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

