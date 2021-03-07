Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan share mutual love on Instagram, see picture
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan share mutual love on Instagram, see picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, reciprocated the love that was showered on her by his sister, Saba.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan has shared pictures from her family album.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took to Instagram to share some love with her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan. Saba has been posting throwback pictures on social media.

On Instagram Stories, she shared a 'throwback' picture with Kareena, and wrote, "Love you always." Kareena reposted the picture, and wrote back, "Love you."

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed her second child.

Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Unlike the last time, when they posed for photographs with a newborn Taimur, they have neither revealed their new son's name nor his picture.

In the days following the baby's arrival, Kareena and Saif have been visited by family members and friends from the industry. With the paparazzi being permanently posted outside their building, industry figures such as Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar, along with family members Soha Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and other, have been spotted.

Earlier this week, Kareena and Saif threw a birthday party for his eldest son, Ibrahim. Saif also has daughter Sara, from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

Also read: Little Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

Saba recently took to social media to share family pictures of both her folks and Kareena's. "Family, my everything," Saba captioned the collage of pictures, in which both the Pataudis and the Kapoors posed for group pictures, respectively. While Saba's picture showed her siblings, Saif and Soha, posing with their parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, the Kapoor family picture showed Babita and Randhir Kapoor, posing with Kareena and Karisma.

