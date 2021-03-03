IND USA
Saif Ali Khan poses with his parents and siblings for a family portrait.
bollywood

Little Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

  • Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan recently posted old family pictures of the Kapoors and the Pataudis. See little Kareena and Saif here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:38 PM IST

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, seems to possess a trove of old family pictures. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to post throwback black-and-white pictures of her family, as well as that of actor Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena is married to Saif, and the couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saba is the only member of the Pataudi family to have kept away from spotlight. She is a jewellery designer, Tarot reader and a spiritual healer.

"Family, my everything," Saba captioned the collage of pictures, in which both the Pataudis and the Kapoors posed for group pictures, respectively. While Saba's picture showed her siblings, Saif and Soha, posing with their parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, the Kapoor family picture showed Babita and Randhir Kapoor, posing with Kareena and Karisma.

Saba Ali Khan often shares throwback pictures on social media.
Saba often shares pictures of her family on Instagram. In January, she shared glimpses from a photoshoot of her nephew Ibrahim, and said that she was ‘bursting with pride’ to see him grow into a young man. “STANDING TALL. Ive seen the baby,the young boy,the youthful teen and now mahshallah a grown man. I'm an aunt bursting with pride. You're a success story who's made it on his own. Wishing you life's very best. Love you,” she wrote.

Also read: Saba Ali Khan shares unseen photos from family album featuring Saif, Sara and Ibrahim. See here

Kareena recently shared her first Instagram post since giving birth. It was the poster of Saif's upcoming film, Bhoot Police. She followed it up with a selfie, in which she posed with a trademark pout. While Kareena hasn't shared her new baby's picture yet, she has been regularly posting birthday wishes for friends.

saif ali khan kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan soha ali khan sharmila tagore randhir kapoor

