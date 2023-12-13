Kareena Kapoor says she would like to tell her younger self she'd 'marry her sister's co-star'

Kareena Kapoor has revealed what she'd tell her younger self: that she'd go on to marry her sister's co-star and have two kids with him. Kareena's elder sister Karisma Kapoor has co-starred with Saif in a couple of films. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. (Also Read: Sharmila Tagore kisses Kareena Kapoor, poses with Saif Ali Khan, Sara, Taimur, Jeh as she celebrates her 79th birthday)

Kareena on what she'd tell her younger self

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in 2012

When Kareena was asked by host Rajeev Masand at the Netflix India Actors Roundtable what she'd tell her younger self just starting out, she said, “I wish someone told me that you're going to marry your sister's co-star and have children with him.” Her response made everyone at the table crack up.

Sidharth Malhotra joked that Kareena would tell her younger self, “Main apni favourite hoon, faourite thi, aur favourite rahungi,” referring to Kareena's iconic dialogue from Imtiaz Ali's 2009 blockbuster romantic comedy, Jab We Met.

Kareena on sex scene with Saif in Kurbaan

When Sidharth asked Kareena at the roundtable about her steamy sex scene with Saif Ali Khan in Rensil D'Silva's 2009 crime thriller Kurbaan, Kareena said along with a hearty laugh, “But we were already dating. We were auditioning. So that worked out well.” Kajol joked that it was a “private audition” for the couple.

Speaking of Kajol, she was the leading lady of Naresh Malhotra's 1994 romantic comedy Yeh Dillagi, where she was paired with both Saif and Akshay Kumar. Karisma Kapoor had a cameo towards the end of the film, where she played Saif's love interest. Besides Yeh Dillagi, Karisma and Saif have famously starred opposite each other in Sooraj Barjatya's 1999 blockbuster family drama Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

Kareena and Saif started dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's 2008 crime drama Tashan. They subsequently starred opposite each other in Kurbaan and Sriram Raghavan's 2012 spy thriller Agent Vinod. The two tied the knot the same year and had two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Saif will be next seen in Devara and Kareena will star in The Buckingham Murders, The Crew, and Singham Again. Karisma will also be seen in Brown and Murder Mubarak.

