Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma shoot together with Punit Malhotra, tease 'something exciting coming soon'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday gave a glimpse of her latest shoot with sister actor Karisma Kapoor and film director Punit Malhotra. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of the trio posing for the camera together. She captioned the picture, "Sir your the best", followed by several emojis and tagged @therealkarismakapoor @punitdmalhotra @netmedsofficial @dharma2pointo.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor is seen wearing an orange off-shoulder top paired with black trousers and black heels as she tied her hair back. Karisma Kapoor is seen sporting a neon crop top with white pants and completed the look with a green jacket and matching green heels. Punit Malhotra opted for a casual look with a brown sweater, denims and white sneakers.

On Instagram, Karisma shared another picture of the sisters in a different outfit. In the candid photo, Kareena is seen in an orange coloured dress, white heels and hair kept loose. Karisma paired the crop top with flared black pants and had partly tied hair.

She captioned her post, "Always special shooting with bebo something exciting coming soon @netmedsofficial @kareenakapoorkhan @punitdmalhotra @dharma2pointo." Sharing Kareena's Instagram Story from her account, she wrote 'fun day'. Reacting to her post, Punit wrote, "Finally got to work with you maam. And loved the graph @therealkarismakapoor @kareenakapoorkhan."

Posting a picture with Kareena and Karisma on his Instagram account, Punit captioned it, "Oonchi hai building, lift teri band hai The funnest shoot with the loveliest @therealkarismakapoor & my favourite @kareenakapoorkhan." Re-sharing Kareena's story he wrote, "That's you maam... aap sab ki favourite ho (you are everyone's favourite)."

Fans showered them with love in their posts taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Bebo looks amazing." Another said, "my Queen lolo." A third fan commented, "you looking so so stunning gorgeous excellent amazing."

Meanwhile, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium.