Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka Singha share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir. See here

Television host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha on Thursday shared a glimpse of their newborn boy. taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple revealed that they have named their baby Jahaanvir. They had announced on July 12 the arrival of their second child.

Prianka Singha shared a picture on Thursday of Rannvijay Singha holding their children, four-year-old daughter Kainaat and Jahaanvir, in his arms while smiling for the camera. She captioned the post, "My World, My Universe, & My Life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha #kainaat #jahaan Satnam Waheguru."

In the picture, the face of Jahaanvir is away from the lens as his head rests on Rannvijay's chest. Kainaat is seen kissing her baby brother tiptoeing on a chair.

Sharing a similar picture on his Instagram account, Rannvijay captioned it, "#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru." In the photo, he is seen kissing Kainaat on her forehead while holding Jahaanvir.

Several celebs, as well as fans, showered their posts with love taking to the comments section. Actor Sunny Leone wrote, "So so sweet Rann!! God Bless you all!!" Varun Sood said, "What a beautiful name!" A fan said, "God bless & what a name." Another wrote, "This is the picture of the decade." A third commented, "Much love to the cute angels." "So cute and so sweet," said a fourth fan.

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha have been married for six years and had tied the knot in April 2014. Kainaat was born in 2017.

On July 12, Rannvijay posted a picture of a pair of tiny sneakers and a small red sports jersey. He had written, “#satnamwaheguru." In another post, he dropped a photo of him holding the little fingers of the newborn and had captioned it, "#grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru."

Earlier this year in an interview with Hindustan Times, he had spoken about having a child during the Covid-19 pandemic. "It (having a baby during the pandemic) is concerning and worrisome but the maximum we can do is take all the precautions. My wife along with my daughter (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is a tough part. But, hopefully, I will get back to them soon."

Rannvijay is known for MTV shows such as Roadies and dating reality show Splitsvilla. Currently, he is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone.