Kareena Kapoor slams herd mentality of film industry, gives example of Animal: 'Chalo sab violence kar lete hai’

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of the investigative drama Daayra. The actor who has been in the industry for more than two decades now and has worked with a range of directors in many genres. In a new candid townhall interaction with Yuvaa, Kareena called out the herd mentality that still exists within the Hindi film industry. She name-dropped the example of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and said everyone wants to make more violent films after its success.

What Kareena said

Kareena Kapoor gave the example of Animal to say how the film industry wants to do more violence-oriented films.

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Kareena said, “Our audience is smarter than we think. They know exactly when its a good film and they want to watch it. So today it is not just about a young love story. All these things are very dated, ki abhi violence chal rahi hai… ki abhi Animal chal gayi toh chalo sab violence kar lete hai. We are herd mentality, what to say? Then there are filmmakers who want to make something different, who provoke your thoughts and who have their own fan following. I feel like things are changing now. The audience will now watch the trailer and say that we want to watch this film.”

She went on to add, “The young audience will ask the thought provoking questions. Now filmmakers cannot go and make a film saying its a comedy so people will definitely watch it! Not every film is going to make ₹200 crore or ₹500 crore. I feel like we are changing it and the audience is helping us.”

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{{^usCountry}} Released in 2023, Animal was a hyper-violent action drama that explored a twisted father-son relationship. Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. A sequel, Animal Park, is in the works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Released in 2023, Animal was a hyper-violent action drama that explored a twisted father-son relationship. Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The film was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹900 crore worldwide. A sequel, Animal Park, is in the works. {{/usCountry}}

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When is Daayra releasing?

Inspired by true events, Daayra is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast. Meghna has co-written the film with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. The film is releasing in theatres on September 18, 2026.

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Daayra stars Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran as cops who face off while navigating the dark and complex world of juvenile crime. As per the makers, the film is “inspired by true events.” Daayra unfolds in the “aftermath of a crime that grips the nation sparking widespread outrage, while setting a series of events and 2 investigations in motion.”