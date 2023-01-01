Kareena Kapoor stuns in a high-slit dress on New Year as she celebrates during Swiss holiday with family

Actor Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a glimpse of her New Year’s eve in Gstaad, Switzerland. She is currently making most of her holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. On Sunday, she posted pictures of her glammed-up look as she rang in 2023. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor is ready for 2023, chases last sunset of the year in Switzerland)

For the last night of 2022, Kareena opted for an all-sequined green dress. Featuring a thigh-high slit, the dress came with droopy sleeves and a v-shaped neckline. Kareena elevated her look with high heels, a simple chain around her neck and tied her hair for a clean look.

She posed inside the resort where she is staying. Balloon-decorated walls and corridors also appeared in the background of the photos. Sharing them, Kareena wrote in the caption, “2023 I am so ready for you…(heart emojis) About last night.”

Responding to her, designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart and a fire emoji to praise the actor. A fan wrote, “Once a stunner always a stunner.” “Bebo is aging beautifully mashaAllah. No fillers or botox like some others of her age category,” commented another one. Many also added warm greetings on new year

On Saturday, Kareena, who is an avid Instagram user, posted her last post of 2022. It was a picture of herself enjoying the last sunset of the year. Sporting red hair, she looked fresh-faced, without any makeup. She donned a casual look in baggy jeans with a blue checkered shirt. She smiled at the camera with the sunset in the background. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it...”

Besides this, she also revealed how Taimur has learned to make his way through the snow, thanks to his skiing skills. Kareena shared a glimpse of Taimur from one of his skiing sessions in Gstaad. In a short clip, he seemed to enjoy his time in the snow. It was captioned as, “Gliding into 2023 be like."

Kareena has been regularly sharing updates from her Swiss holiday. This is the family’s first trip to Switzerland after welcoming younger son Jeh who was born in February 2021.

Kareena will be next seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled next, and Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. She is also a part of the upcoming film, Crew, alongside actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

