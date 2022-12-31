Kareena Kapoor is ready for 2023, chases last sunset of the year in Switzerland

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared her last post of 2022 on New Year's eve. She is currently holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in Gstaad, Switzerland. She posted a photo of herself enjoying the last sunset and said she is ready for 2023. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor happily pouts as she goes skiing with her ‘man’ Saif Ali Khan)

In the photo, Kareena looked fresh-faced, sans makeup. She wore baggy jeans with a blue checkered shirt. She smiled for the camera with the sunset in the background. Her red hair shined bright, which is a part of her new look for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's film.

Sharing postcard-worthy photo, Kareena wrote in the caption, “Chasing the last sunset of 2022 and posing while being at it...” Reacting to it, many fans extended wishes on the new year. Some of them also complimented Kareena and dropped red heart emojis for her.

Earlier in the day, Kareena has shared a glimpse of Taimur from his skiing session. He was seen enjoying his time on the snow. It read, “Gliding into 2023 be like…” She recently stepped out for skiing with Saif who looked excited in one photo, while Kareena pouted in another. The actor has been regularly sharing updates from her Swiss holiday.

This is their first annual family trip to Gstaad after welcoming younger son, Jehangir who was born in February 2021. They have been visiting Switzerland every year without fail. However, it was blocked for past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kareena had shared a happy sun-kissed photo from Gstaad previously. Her family, including Saif and their sons, Taimur and Jehangir seemed to be enjoying their quality time together. In the photo, the family sat on a fallen tree trunk with a car, pine trees, houses and snow in the background.

The actor was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Her upcoming projects include Hansal Mehta's untitled next, and Sujoy Ghosh's remake of the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. She also has a Rhea Kapoor-backed film, The Crew, with actors Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

