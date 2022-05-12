Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kareena Kapoor teaches Jaideep Ahlawat how to pout as they shoot for her OTT debut Devotion of Suspect X. See pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film. The film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
Kareena Kapoor shoots with Jaideep Ahlawat,
Published on May 12, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat shared a picture of himself with Kareena Kapoor. In the photo, Kareena and Jaideep are seen pouting as they hold their upcoming unnamed film's clapper board. Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay Varma are currently shooting for their upcoming Netflix film. Kareena will mark her OTT debut with the project. Also Read: Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong's stunning mountains, starts shooting for Netflix's Devotion of Suspect X

Sharing the picture Jaideep wrote, “So much devotion in learning how to pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably. Day 1 completed together and a long Journey ahead with the one and only “The Bebo”, the gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan." Kareena also reposted the photo and wrote, “Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance the pout. So much to learn from each other."

Kareena Kapoor shoots with Jaideep Ahlawat,
On Wednesday, Kareena had shared a photo from the sets of the film. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Day 1-Kalimpong…Devotion of suspect X.”

Kareena Kapoor shares pic from Kalimpong.

The project, a murder mystery, is the screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. The film is directed by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and it is backed by film producers Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim. The film will also star actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena talked about the film and said that she's excited for her OTT debut. She said, “I’m very excited to be a part of this project for several reasons. This film will mark my streaming debut and it’s my return to acting after my second child with a stellar cast and crew. The film is a screen adaptation of a work which was a global bestseller. It has so many aspects to it murder, mystery, thrill and much more, which put in the hands of our inimitable director Sujoy Ghosh is something I am eager to start work on.".

 

