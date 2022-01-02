Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor teases Kunal Kemmu about 'pati, patni aur pankha' pic with Soha Ali Khan. See here
Kareena Kapoor teases Kunal Kemmu about 'pati, patni aur pankha’ pic with Soha Ali Khan. See here

Kunal Kemmu shared new pictures with his wife Soha Ali Khan. He was teased about the caption by Kareena Kapoor. Check it out here.
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan pose for a picture.
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor has teased her brother-in-law, actor Kunal Kemmu on his latest post. Taking to Instagram, Kunal shared pictures, from their New Year celebrations, with his actor-w Soha Ali Khan.

In the first photo, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan held each other and smiled at the camera. In the other photo, Kunal kissed Soha on the cheek.

Sharing the post, Kunal captioned it, "Pati, patni aur pankha (Husband, wife and fan) #jabrafan (winking face emoji)." Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "I can see you have upped your caption game." He replied, "Learning from the best you see."

Kunal and Soha celebrated the New Year with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, their son Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena's uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kunal wrote, "Happy New Year #welcome2022 #thankyou2021."

Earlier, Soha shared several pictures from their dinner and wrote, "To new beginnings #happynewyear #2022 Be kind." Sharing another post at the dinner table, she captioned it, "The last supper - of 2021. ( at 50 per cent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe."

All of them were also seen wearing golden hats with Happy New Year written on them as they all posed. While Kareena wore a red pyjama suit for the dinner, Soha wore an orange kaftan dress.

Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 13, recovered just ahead of Christmas. After announcing that she recovered from the coronavirus, Kareena celebrated Christmas with her family.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor visit Randhir Kapoor on New Year’s Day, nani Babita pulls Jeh's cheeks. Watch

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release later this year. The film is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

Soha will feature in the ZEE5 series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, directed by Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee. It also features Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh.

