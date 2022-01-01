Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor visit Randhir Kapoor on New Year’s Day, nani Babita pulls Jeh's cheeks. Watch

After a grand New Year’s Eve celebration at home on Friday night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was out and about on New Year’s Day, visiting dad Randhir Kapoor at his house. In tow was her younger son Jeh. Also visiting were sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita. Shutterbugs clicked the four of them as they arrived at the house on Saturday evening and caught a cute moment between Jeh and his grandma Babita.

Kareena was dressed in a beige top and and carried a black bag. Karisma was seen wearing sunglasses and cap. Mom Babita, dressed in a floral print top, even waved to the paparazzi as they requested her to pose for them. As Jeh was brought out to the car by his nani at the house, nani Babita reached out and pulled his cheeks. Later, Randhir Kapoor also came out to wave at the shutterbugs.

Karishma Kapoor outside Randhir Kapoor's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 in December, following which, she had to be in quarantine at home for two weeks. At that time, dad Randhir had given updates about her health. Speaking to India Today, Randhir had said, “The doctor said it is very mild. She is feeling much better today. The kids are with her only. She is home quarantined.”

Kareena eventually tested negative on December 24 and was able to come out of quarantine. “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare,” she had posted on her social media announcing her negative result.

Randhir himself had a health scare last year when he had to be hospitalised in May after testing positive for Covid. “I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn't have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now,” he had told PTI on May 3.

