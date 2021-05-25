Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor throws it back to the Maldives in special birthday post for Kunal Kemmu, see pool pic
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor throws it back to the Maldives in special birthday post for Kunal Kemmu, see pool pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from a family holiday in the Maldives to wish brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu a happy birthday on Tuesday. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor poses with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a special birthday post for her brother-in-law, Kunal Kemmu. Kunal turned 38 on May 25.

Kareena's post was a throwback to a family holiday in 2018, when they went to the Maldives with their respective spouses and children. The picture showed Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, lounging in a pool with Kunal, his wife Soha Ali Khan, and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

She wrote in her caption, "Happy Birthday, brother in law... I promise we will recreate this picture soon... have a lovely one." Kunal replied, "Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to," and added a heart emoji.

Soha also took to Instagram to share a special video montage of their most cherished moments together. She captioned her post, "Happy Birthday @kunalkemmu. Another year, another lockdown...but I am grateful for all that you are and all that you have become. They say a Gemini has two sides but you are a polygon of provocation, a prism of perfection - whatever shape you are, you complete the jigsaw that is us."

Soha, Kunal, and Inaaya paid a visit to Saif and Kareena after the couple welcomed their second son earlier this year. The trio also spent some time at the Pataudi's ancestral home in Haryana, where they were joined by Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor pose with Saba, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and the kids in unseen 'Khan-Kemmu Khandaan' pics

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase. He is also known for having appeared in the Golmaal franchise, and the streaming series Abhay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan maldives kunal kemmu soha ali khan

Related Stories

bollywood

When Soha Ali Khan revealed how her mother Sharmila Tagore met Kunal Kemmu: 'He was in a bathrobe'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 07:09 AM IST
bollywood

Kunal Kemmu channels Anil Kapoor for Soha Ali Khan, Ishaan Khatter says, 'Kunalton Quarantino has been uncaged'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 05:06 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP