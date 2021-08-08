Kareena Kapoor to ‘introduce her third baby to the world’ with Karan Johar: ‘I can’t be pacified now’

Kareena Kapoor considers her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, no less than her ‘third baby’. She and her husband Saif Ali Khan have two sons - four-year-old Taimur and five-month-old Jeh.

On Sunday, a day before Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible releases, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself posing with the book. She wore a red strappy cowl-neck dress. She revealed in her caption that she will go live on Instagram with Karan Johar to launch the book.

“I can’t be pacified now… #1DayToGo. Join me live in action with @karanjohar tomorrow at 5 p.m. as we introduce my third baby to the world. Super excited! The pre-order link is in my bio,” she wrote.

Fans expressed their excitement and showered love on Kareena in the comments section of the post. “Just one day. I am super excited and so proud of you my sweetheart,” one wrote. “You're a goddess, epitome of beauty @kareenakapoorkhan ily,” another said. However, some were taken in by the mention of ‘third baby’ in the caption and wanted to know if she was pregnant.

Kareena has been counting down to the launch of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible by teasing the contents of the book, from her pizza cravings during pregnancy to maternity fashion. Last week, she shared a photo collage with her sons Taimur and Jeh, calling them her ‘world’.

“My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies. I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo,” she wrote.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film marks their onscreen reunion after nearly a decade; they were last seen together in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). She also has Karan Johar’s Takht in the pipeline.