Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp at LFW, says ‘If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan'

Kareena Kapoor was oozing with confidence as she walked the ramp in a white shimmery gown at the Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday, months after giving birth to son Jehangir. The actor, however, said that if she was told to go by her choice, she would have walked the ramp in her trademark kaftans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena had turned showstopper for designer Gaurav Gupta for his grand finale show at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Kareena Kapoor at LFW. (Varinder Chawla)

Talking to Vogue ahead of the show, Kareena said, "If I had my way, I would be in a kaftan right now too. Perhaps you will see me in one on the runway next time.” Kareena had almost spent her entire second pregnancy in kaftans for comfort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said, “My fashion choices have always been about comfort — casual looks that can also make a big statement. And the recent past has only magnified the need for easy looks. I won’t wear something just because it’s a trend. For example, I have been wearing biker shorts lately, not because they are trendy but because it’s so hot in Bombay right now!”

During her first pregnancy, Kareena had made headlines when she walked the ramp with a baby bump for designer Sabyasachi. After the birth of son Taimur, Kareena returned to the ramp for Anita Dogre with confidence.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor's perfect Saturday night was all about watching cartoons with sons Taimur, Jehangir. See pic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena had once told a leading daily that she doesn't want to be scrutinized for what she's wearing. “I can’t be dressed in couture all the time. And, I do have days when my hair is out of place. The thing is, I want to be as real as possible and be dressed in what makes me comfortable. I can’t sit dressed up all day. It gets to me that people are looking at what I’m wearing all the time and scrutinising it. There are times when I just want to chill in a simple set of clothes and feel like myself, keep my hair tied or loose and just let things be," she had said.