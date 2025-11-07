Kareena Kapoor welcomes Katrina Kaif to 'boy mamma club' after the arrival of her baby with Vicky Kaushal

Actor Kareena Kapoor had the most special wish for new parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they welcomed their baby boy. Joining in the celebration, Kareena welcomed Katrina to the “boy mumma club” while sending lots of love her way. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with baby boy on November 7.

Kareena’s sweet message for new mom Katrina Kaif

On Friday, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to put out a joint post to announce the arrival of their baby boy. The note read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” As per the note, the couple welcomed their first baby on November 7.

The couple’s post was instantly flooded with love and wishes from friends and fans alike. And the one that stole the spotlight was Kareena’s message. Taking to the comment section, Kareena wrote, “Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club (fist bump and smiling face with hearts emojis) So happy for you and Vicky.”

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, is mother to two boys: Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

When Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy, Kareena wrote in comments, “Best news for the Best people”, and shared her joy in her Instagram Stories too. She reposted their post with the message, “This is the best news, so happy for you my favourite Kat and Vicky.”

Vicky and Katrina embrace parenthood

Vicky and Katrina put out a sweet card to share the news of their baby boy’s arrival. The card features a soft design with a striped cream-and-blue border and a delicate scalloped edge. At the top, there’s an adorable illustration of a teddy bear sitting in a blue baby carriage, surrounded by stars, toys, and small gift boxes. The couple posted the note with a simple caption, “Blessed”.

The couple had announced their pregnancy back in September. This is their first baby together. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. They have never starred together in any movie.