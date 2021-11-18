Kareena Kapoor welcomes 'sweater weather', shares selfie as she enjoys November sun at Pataudi Palace. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Thursday shared a selfie as she enjoyed the sun at the Pataudi Palace. Taking to Instagram, Kareena dropped the selfie wearing a sweater as she appeared to be chilling on the green lawns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor sported a red sweater with the letters NYC written on it. She turned her face sideways for the click as she held her hair. Though she didn't caption her picture, she added a 'sweater weather' sticker to it.

Kareena Kapoor shared a selfie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also celebrated this year's Diwali along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at the ancestral property of Saif, the Pataudi Palace.

On Instagram, Kareena had shared a family picture from their low-key Diwali celebrations. Kareena had captioned the post, "The only one who can distract me from posing… Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor and her elder daughter Samiera were also part of the festivities. The Diwali celebrations was also attended by Kareena's close friend Amrita Arora. Sharing pictures with them Kareena had captioned her posts, "Lolo’s baby girl’s forever @therealkarismakapoor" and "The best girls."

Karisma had also shared a picture, in which she posed with Kareena on a terrace. Karisma had also shared a Boomerang video of the sisters lighting firecrackers at the Pataudi Palace.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan recalls woman barging into his home, Kareena Kapoor’s reaction: ‘Aren’t you going to say something?’

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Last month, speaking with news agency PTI, Kareena had said, "I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had added, "We finished my portions during the Covid wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols. It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people."