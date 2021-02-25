Kareena Kapoor wishes Anaita Shroff on birthday but with a sassy comment for Saif Ali Khan

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a sweet birthday wish for stylist and Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania. She shared her photo with husband Saif Ali Khan and added a sassy comment.

"Happy birthday to the hippest, chicest and the absolute best...not Saif guys... Anaita my love," she wrote. Anaita had a small role in Saif's film Kal Ho Naa Ho. She played a fellow student at his MBA classes.

Kareena's birthday post for Anaita.

Not just Kareena, even Katrina Kaif wished Anaita on her birthday. She shared a photo with her and wrote, "Happiest birthday my Anaita Shroff Adajania. My OG style queen, been telling me what to wear (and what not to) since I was 18. My dearest person, wish all the joy in the world-me and naiti always. Together forever."

Katrina Kaif's message for Anaita Shroff.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son on Sunday. The couple was already parents to four-year-old son Taimur. In a statement, Saif said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Bollywood celebrities, including Manish Malhotra, Subhash Ghai, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Amrita Arora, also wished Saif and Kareena on the new addition to their family.

Kareena will be seen on the big screen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav and will be seen next in Bhoot Police.

Bhoot Police was initially announced in 2019 with Saif, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film will mark Saif's first collaboration with Arjun and Yami.

The cast shot for the film in Himachal Pradesh. Kareena and Taimur even accompanied Saif on the film's shoot in Dharamshala. The team also shot some portions in Mumbai.