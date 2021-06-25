Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor wishes sister Karisma Kapoor on birthday with unseen pics: 'Love you like no one else'
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor wishes sister Karisma Kapoor on birthday with unseen pics: 'Love you like no one else'

Kareena Kapoor wished her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 47th birthday. She wrote a note and also shared a video montage. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor with her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday wished her elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, on her 47th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kareena penned a note and shared a video montage featuring memories from their childhood till now. In the clip, Count On Me by Bruno Mars played in the background.

The video started with #MyLoloIsTheBestest, with pictures showing Karisma as a child, then with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and also their parents--father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor. The clip also showed the sisters spending time together after they became actors. It also showed a message that Kareena sent Karisma Kapoor on her birthday which read, "Happy Birthday, Lolo. You are the best sister ever. Enjoy your day...I love you so much!"

Kareena shared the post and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo. #MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo."

Reacting to the post, Karisma wrote, "Love this! thank you my baby sis @kareenakapoorkhan." Saba Ali Khan, Kareena's sister-in-law, wrote, "The most heart warming reel ever ...Happy birthday Lolo." Designer Manish Malhotra also dropped red hearts on the post.

Fans also wished Karisma, taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday karishma didi." Another said, "Aww cute bond." "Happy Birthday Karishma," commented another.

Kareena penned a note and shared a video montage featuring memories from their childhood till now.
In the clip, Count On Me by Bruno Mars played in the background.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena also shared a boomerang video of a bunch of gold and silver balloons with 'happy birthday Lolo' written on them.

Kareena also shared a boomerang video of a bunch of gold and silver coloured balloons.

Also Read | Neena Gupta on 'professional betrayal' that ended her successful TV run because she trusted the wrong person

Karisma made her debut in Bollywood, when she was only a teenager, with Prem Qaidi (1991). She then featured in movies like Raja Hindustani, Coolie No 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Biwi No 1. Her last major film was Dangerous Ishhq in 2012. Karisma debuted in the digital space with the ALTBalaji series Mentalhood last year.

