Karisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur meet at son Kiaan's birthday bash; his wife Priya Sachdev and kids also spotted

Actor Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband, businessman Sunjay Kapoor stepped out together in Mumbai to celebrate their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor's birthday. Karisma and Sunjay have been spotted together in public after a long time. However, they weren't alone as Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev and kids also joined them. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as he hugs Karisma Kapoor's son in old pic; Kareena calls nephew 'big brother to our boys'

It appears that Karisma, Sunjay, and others celebrated Kiaan's birthday with a family lunch. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Sunjay was seen arriving in a car. He entered the venue while holding hands with his son Azarias Kapur. His wife Priya entered the venue separately, while Karisma arrived with Kiaan.

Before entering the venue, Karisma briefly waved to the paparazzi and hurried into a building. Soon after the video surfaced online, fans praised the actor and her ex-husband for coming together for their son's birthday. One Instagram user said, “It's their son's birthday, so it’s called ‘putting your children first’ and having no ego come in the way. Good for them." One more said, “Karisma is such a sweetheart."

Kiaan turned 13 on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Kareena had posted an adorable throwback photo of Kiaan with little Taimur Ali Khan. The photo had baby Taimur hugging his 'big brother' as they sat on a couch. Wishing Kiaan on his birthday, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday precious Kiu. Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much!"

Karisma too shared a glimpse of Kiaan's birthday on social media. She posted pictures with the birthday boy and captioned it, “When ur boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him.”

Karisma married Sunjay Kapur, who is a Delhi-based businessman, in 2003. The former couple share two children – daughter Samaira Kapoor and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce became messy when both parties levelled several allegations against each other, and was finally granted in 2016.

Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev in 2017. They have two children – son Azarias Kapur and daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya's first marriage).

Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut with the 2020 web series Mentalhood. She is now returning with another web show, Brown in which she plays a Kolkata cop. She will also be seen in a film after 12 years – Murder Mubarak which is scheduled for a 2024 release.

