Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as he hugs Karisma Kapoor's son in old pic; Kareena calls nephew 'big brother to our boys'

As Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor turned a year older, aunt Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet note for the birthday boy along with an adorable picture. Kiaan is the son of Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Showering love on her nephew, Kareena shared an old picture of Kiaan with her son Taimur Ali Khan, where a baby Taimur could be seen hugging his 'big brother' as they sat on a couch. Also read: Kareena Kapoor posts candid pics of niece Samaira Kapoor on her 18th birthday

Wishing Kiaan on his 13th birthday, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday precious Kiu. Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much!" Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are parents to Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented on her post, "Happy birthday, Kiaan." A fan wrote, "My handsome boys Kiaan and Tim Tim (Taimur Ali Khan's nickname)."

Kareena had also shared a photo of Taimur and Kiaan as she wished her nephew on his last birthday. The two cousins were seen eating together in the picture. In her caption, Kareena had written, "May we always eat pizza in bed… nothing more fun than that big brother. We love you so much our precious boy Kiaan. Happy birthday darling heart."

Karisma Kapoor, too, had wished Kiaan with a sweet birthday post last year as he turned 12. Karisma had taken to Instagram to share pictures from her son's birthday celebrations. One of the photos showed her hugging her son. Kiaan's face was not visible in the picture. Several balloons in blue and silver could be seen in the background. Karisma had captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my boy."

On Friday, Kareena had also wished her niece Samaira on her birthday. Karisma's daughter turned 18 on March 11. To mark the special occasion, Kareena shared a series of happy photos of Samaira on Instagram. She also penned a sweet birthday note for her. She wrote in her caption, “Lolo’s (Karisma's) baby girl is 18… Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world my girl… because I’m always here to protect and love you forever. Happy 18th birthday Samaira.” Karisma also gave fans a glimpse into her daughter's birthday bash. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl."

