Karisma Kapoor on Murder Mubarak being labelled as her comeback film: 'The word should be packed and parcelled away'

Karisma Kapoor said that the word comeback ‘should be packed and parcelled away’. She was talking about the decade-long gap in her onscreen appearance, and insisted that it is just an actor returning to work and that should not be labelled as a comeback. Karisma has been working in web shows but she will be seen in a film after 12 years with Murder Mubarak that is scheduled for a 2024 release. (Also read: Karisma says actors get recognized now through social media)

Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and also features Sara Ali Khan. Before Murder Mubarak, Karisma's last film was the 2012 supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq. She featured in the film alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajneesh Duggal and Divya Dutta.

Asked why she is averse to the thought of comebacks, Karisma told ETImes, "Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packed and parcelled away. Let's not keep doing that to us actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback into the corporate world? He or she's just back to work. And people just behave normally with that person. I think that should be the way with actors as well, whether they’re male or female. But especially for females. People tend to reference the ‘comeback’ label a little too often and too easily."

Talking about the break she took, the actor added that it was her choice, “Honestly, it was out of my choice. My kids were young. I wanted to be at home. I started working at an unusually young age. I was working right out of school, literally. And I'd done so many movies back to back. I’ve worked four shifts a day and three shifts a day for multiple years. I would have 8 to 10 releases every year. Thankfully, most of them were successful. But the point was that I had done a lot of work and I think it reached a kind of burnout.” She also said that she chose to not “keep at it” as she did not want to go for 100-days long outdoor shoot schedules and prefered to take it easy instead.

Apart from films, Karisma also featured on the judges' panel for several reality shows, including Indian Idol, Dance India Dance and Super Dance. She also worked in the web series Mentalhood in 2020 and made special appearances as herself in films such as Zero and Bombay Talkies.

Karisma also has one more web series in the pipeline. She will be seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown which is being backed by Zee Studios and is based on Abheek Barua's book the City of Death. The series also features Soni Razdan, Helen and Surya Sharma, among others.

