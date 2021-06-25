Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karisma Kapoor's birthday pics take fans inside Kareena Kapoor's eclectic, maximalist home. See here

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted the birthday party for her sister, Karisma Kapoor on Friday night. Pictures from the party show a new look at Kareena and Saif's home.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Karisma Kapoor's birthday party was hosted at Kareena Kapoor's home on Friday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted the birthday party for her elder sister Karisma Kapoor on Friday night. As pictures from the celebration arrived online, fans also got a peek into Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan's home.

In photos shared by Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram page, she is seen posing in front of an arch with an idyllic wallpaper behind it. The arch is made is a traditional style and the wallpaper shows a calming scene with flowers and clouds.

The floor is covered in chessboard-style black and white tiles with large rugs covering living spaces. The furniture is mostly of the eclectic aesthetic. There is a large wooden cupboard with a painting on top of it and some vases. More walls are also covered in floral wallpaper for that maximalist look.

The dining area is next to a wall with red and white stripes. On the wall hangs a bunch of art and it seems like there is also concealed door behind it. Check out the pictures:

Kareena Kapoor's dining table setup.

Sharing a picture of Karisma cutting her birthday cake, Kareena Kapoor wrote in an Instagram post, "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe." In another post, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo."

Amrita Arora also wished her and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove love you."

Karisma also shared photos from the party and wrote, "Making my years count , instead of counting the years #aboutlastnight #familyandfriends #onlylove Pics by @thesamairakapur."

