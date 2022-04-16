Karisma Kapoor's happiness knows no bounds as Alia Bhatt's kaleera falls on her, Akansha Ranjan pouts. See pics

Actor Karisma Kapoor's excitement was for all to see at the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding when the bride's kaleera fell on her. The actor shared a couple of pictures of the happy moment from the wedding on Instagram on Saturday. Karisma Kapoor Ranbir's cousin and attended the wedding with her son Kiaan. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor tied Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding knot with sisters Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni by her side)

In the first photo of her post, Karisma shows the kaleera that fell on her, to the camera. She is smiling while striking a pretty pose. The next picture is where all the fun is. It shows Karisma beaming after catching the kaleera. Others around her excited too. These include Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, filmmaker Karan Johar and Alia's friends. However, her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor could only pout at not catching the kaleera herself.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys! #couldibemoreexcited #merebhaikishaadihai.” In Punjabi wedding customs, the bride wears golden ornaments attached to her wedding bangles. She then shakes her wrists over the heads of her sisters and friends and if a kaleera falls on them, it is considered to be a sign that she'll be the next to get married.

Karisma had earlier shared a photo with Alia and Ranbir, wishing them on their wedding. “Congratulations to this gorgeous couple. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more. #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai,” she wrote. She even shared a picture of Ranbir with her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

Karisma is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She also has a younger sister, Kareena Kapoor, who was also a part of the wedding with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons. Karisma was earlier married to businessman Sanjay Kapur and has two children with him--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Sanjay and her got divorced in 2016.

