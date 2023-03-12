Karisma Kapoor rules the ramp hours after son Kiaan's birthday lunch with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. See pics

Karisma Kapoor had a very busy and eventful Sunday and the actor made sure she made the most of it. The actor walked the ramp in a vibrant golden attire, hours after joining her kids, ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor, and his family for the birthday lunch of her son Kiaan Raj Kapur. Karisma was all smiles as she turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week Sunday evening. Also read: Karisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur meet at son Kiaan's birthday bash; his wife Priya Sachdev and kids also spotted

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Decked up in a flowy golden dress, paired with a shimmery golden jacket and matching heels, Karisma walked the ramp for designer Ranna Gill with much confidence. She had her hair tied in an old-fashion bun and posed with grit and determination.

Karisma Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week on Sunday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the day, Karisma had attended a lunch to celebrate son Kiaan's 13th birthday. While Karisma had arrived with son Kiaan, her elder daughter Samaira arrived with her father Sanjay Kapur's step-daughter Safira. Sanjay Kapur arrived with wife Priya Sachdeva and their son Azarius.

Around the same time, Karisma also shared a birthday post for Kiaan on Instagram. Sharing two pictures from his cake-cutting ceremony, she wrote, “When your boy is officially a teenager but you still want to squish him. #youcantstopme #mamalove.” She was seen giving Kiaan a hug despite his resistance.

A day before, Karisma celebrated the 18th birthday of her daughter Samaira Kapur. “Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl #mamasworld,” she wrote along with a few pictures from her cake-cutting ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karisma married businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple have two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Sanjay is now married to Priya Sachdev and they have a son Azarius.

Karisma is once again set to return to the screen with a new web series, Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life. The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON