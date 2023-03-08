Karisma Kapoor feels actors are easily recognized now through social media: 'We had to slog it out to get noticed'

Karisma Kapoor makes a return to acting after three years in her second web series with Brown. In the dark drama, the actor will be seen as a Kolkata police officer, recovering alcoholic named Rita Brown. She debuted in films as a teenager and gave up acting for a bit in the mid-2000s as she raised her children Samiera and Kiaan. The actor recently spoke about how much harder it was to establish their careers and get noticed during her time. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor says Brown is out of her comfort zone, she learned Bangla and how to roll a cigarette)

Her acting debut was at 17 with the romance Prem Qaidi in 1991. It became a box office hit and soon, she was signed on for several other big projects like Sapne Sajan Ke (1992), Jigar (1992), Raja Babu (1994), Andaz (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), and Hero No. 1 (1997). With the films Raja Hindustani (1996) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), she picked up several acting trophies including the Filmfare and National Film Awards, becoming one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry.

When asked which role of hers was a favourite in an interview, the actor couldn't choose. She considered each film of hers as a stepping stone in her career. She told Film Companion, "Today you are so easily recognised with Instagram and social media. We had to slog it out to get noticed. Every movie, be it, a hit, a blockbuster, a flop or meaningful cinema, everything contributed to my career."

She added, "I enjoyed doing all my David Ji (David Dhawan) movies as much as I enjoyed working with Yash Ji (Yash Chopra) and Shyam Ji (Shyam Benegal). It was a different time and I was say each movie was special."

Karisma's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are both actors as well. Her younger sister, Kareena Kapoor, is also an actor. Both Karisma and Kareena are quite active on Instagram, sharing glimpses into their daily lives with fans. They also share updates on the extended Kapoor family and their famous Sunday lunches.

The actor was last seen in the web series Mentalhood in 2020 where she played a single mother. Brown, directed by Abhinay Deo, is due to be premiered later this year.

