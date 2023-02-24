Karisma Kapoor says Brown is out of her comfort zone, she learned Bangla and how to roll a cigarette

Actor Karisma Kapoor is all set to return with her acting chops in the upcoming web series Brown. Set in Kolkata, it features her playing a cop named Rita Brown who is a recovering alcoholic. Talking about the prep work of the show, Karisma said she had to get out of her comfort zone to ace the character. Also read: Karisma Kapoor says being 'stripped of all glamour' in Brown was interesting

Karisma, who is known for her versatile roles, said she may have played around with several films. However, Brown has been completely different experience for her. It is based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book City of Death. The thriller has been adapted by Digvijay Singh, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh, with Abhinay Deo taking on the director's chair. Besides Karisma, Brown also has Helen , Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and KK Raina.

In a conversation, Karisma told news agency PTI, “We are always constantly evolving. Now, with OTT there is a scope to portray different facets of a character. I was out of my comfort zone with this show, there are certain things that I am doing in the show, which I don’t do in real life, so I had to stretch myself. It was interesting for me to do that.” She also added that she took on the show as ‘Rita Brown is so different’ from what she has done.

She defined her character as ‘raw, human, we all have good, bad, fantastic and flawed.’ “Besides, she goes through so many kinds of emotions, and all of that drew me to the show. She is dealing with a lot of things and we don’t get to see that on the screen. It was an interesting challenge to bring her about, to make her real.” The actor underwent extensive prep work for Brown, including learning Bangla.

“We did prep for months not just with actors but on script and location level. Besides reading the novel, I had many different kinds of coaching happening, like language and how to roll a cigarette as I am a non-smoker,” Karisma said. Brown was screened at the Berlin Series Market Selects platform. Karisma was last seen in the Zee5 series Mentalhood in 2020.

(with inputs from PTI)

