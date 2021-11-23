Kartik Aaryan asks Farah Khan for work in reply to her birthday wishes, accuses Bhumi Pednekar of copying Diwali message

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on Monday and made sure to reply to the birthday wishes from his friends and fans in his own style. He accused Bhumi Pednekar of copying the Diwali message to wish him on his birthday and subtly asked Farah Khan for work while thanking her for the wishes.

Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Kartik's wife in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh wished him on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday @kartikaaryan. May this year be full of love & light.” Kartik however, replied to her, “Wah! Diwali wala copy paste kar rahi hai? Kuch aur better likho patni ji! (Wow! you are copy pasting the Diwali message? write something better my wife)."

Bhumi Pednekar had to wish Kartik Aaryan all over again.

She again wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday to the most dhamaakedaar co-star/insaan I know. Aapka sense of humour aur hasi hamesha barkarar rahe. In short dhudho nahao puto falo (may your sense of humour and smile be forever. in short, be prosperous)."

Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a selfie with him and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday @kartikaaryan keep smiling…it drives people crazy.” Kartik didn't let go of the opportunity and asked her, “announcement karo mere saath full life smile nahi utrega (make an announcement with me, this smile will never fade away).”

Kartik Aaryan replied to Ekta Kapoor and Farah Khan on Instagram Stories.

TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor shared a group selfie from a party with Kartik on Instagram and wrote, “Aaaj is dhamakedar actor ka bday hAi! Who just had adhamaka release on @netflix_in ! Haapiie bday rockstaaaaaaaaa ab bahut dhamake baaaki haiiiiii. (many more blasts are in store).€”

Kartik, who will be seen in the lead role in her production Freddy, replied, “Such sweet words. Aapke saath milkar bade bade dhamaka karega aapka Freddy (I will join you and do many more blasts).”

Kartik saw the release of his film Dhamaka on Friday on Netflix. The film received positve reviews from the critics. He will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Freddy.