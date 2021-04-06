Kartik Aaryan buys brand new Lamborghini Urus worth 4.5 crore after Covid recovery. See pics

Actor Kartik Aaryan treated himself to a brand new car, right after recovering from Covid-19 on Monday. The actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai's Juhu area, posing with his new Lamborghini Urus.

Kartik was clicked by the paparazzi in a black shirt, blue pants and blue denim shirt on Monday night. He was also wearing a mask and posing by his black Lamborghini. The Urus currently retails at ₹4.5 crore in India.

Kartik with his new car.

Kartik's fans congratulated him on the big purchase. "Wohooooo," wrote a fan. "Omggg Congrats Kartik," wrote another.

Apart from Kartik, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh also have the same car. Ranveer has a red one but was recently seen driving Rohit's car to a dubbing session in Mumbai.

Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 22. On Sunday, he had asked his fans to vote whether he would test negative after the latest test. Though his reports showed a negative result, Kartik did notice the 3 lakh 'well wishers' who had voted that he would test positive again.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared the good news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, along with the caption, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. Back to work."

The picture that Kartik posted was a sun-kissed selfie, in which he could be seen holding his index figure above his nose, in a horizontal position, imitating a negative sign.

After the news of fellow actor Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for Covid-19 broke, he also shared a photo of him giving Bhumi a thumbs up on his Instagram story and wrote, "Negative!! Now passing the baton on to @bhumipednekar."

Kartik has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, much-anticipated crime-thriller Dhamaka and Karan Johar's film Dostana 2.