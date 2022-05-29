Kartik Aaryan calls Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 song Ami Je Tomar his ‘most difficult’; fans call it his ‘best performance'. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, even after the film’s success at the box office. It is a sequel to the 2007 movie of the same name. The horror film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, has crossed the ₹100 crore-mark. On Saturday, Kartik reached Kolkata to launch the new version of the song, Ami je Tomar, where he posed for photos on the city’s famous yellow taxi. “Iconic Yellow taxi and Iconic Howrah Bridge,” the actor captioned his photo on Instagram. Read more: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's Potlu forgets to remove mask for scene, leaves Kartik Aaryan and crew in splits

Kartik also shared a video on Instagram of the eagerly-awaited Ami Je Tomar song on Saturday. The song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa originally featured actor Vidya Balan and was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The new rendition of the song features Kartik, and is sung by Arijit Singh.

Sharing the three-minute long video, Kartik wrote, “The most difficult song I have ever shot for!! Ami je Tomar ka Tandav @arijitsingh ki surilee aawaz aur @ipritamofficial dada ka sangeet @tusharjoshiii ke sang🖤 @chinnilaljayaprakash jee ke nritya nirdeshan mein (Ami Je Tomar’s Tandav in Arijit Singh’s soulful voice, and Pritam’s composition with Chinnilal Jayaprakash’s choreography).”

Fans appreciated Kartik’s Tandav dance sequence in the new version of Ami je Tomar. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan too gave the song a thumps-up, writing, “You were faaaab in this.” An Instagram user wrote, “No doubt it was your best performance till now.” Another user said he got goosebumps looking at Kartik’s performance. “Best scene in the whole movie I just got goosebumps in this and you can't even imagine the level of hooting in the theatre,” he wrote. One more user commented, “That tandav is everything like everything!” One user also wrote, “This is so scary.”

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, and a Sajid Nadiadwala film.

