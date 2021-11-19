Kartik Aaryan celebrates paparazzo’s birthday, feeds him pastry as he sings with others. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently promoting his film Dhamaka was spotted singing the Happy Birthday song for a paparazzo, on what appears to be his birthday. Kartik also treats him to some pastry.

In a new video shared by a paparazzo account, Kartik can be seen laughing and joining others in singing the birthday song for a photographer. As part of the celebrations, Kartik also feeds him some pastry with his own hands. Have a look:

Earlier, another video of Kartik went viral on the internet. In the video, he was seen eating Chinese food from a roadside food stall on the bonnet of his recently-purchased black Lamborghini.

Kartik will plays the role of a TV journalist in the recently released Dhamaka, which marks the first thriller of his career. Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani and also stars Mrunal Thakur alongside Kartik.

Kartik recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show with Ram and talked about how he handles controversies. Kartik said, "Many times when things are blown out of proportion, it affects to a point that why it is happening. But after that, I feel bad for my family because they don't belong to this world. Since I am from this industry, I have seen that nothing matters and you just need to focus on your work. But many times families are affected. That's the only thing I get worried of, sometimes. Other than that, it doesn't matter." He added: “I know my work will always speaks volumes and I want to give credit to it. And if I am lagging somewhere, I want to improve.”

Apart from promoting Dhamaka, Kartik has also begun shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu, is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007.

