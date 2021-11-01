Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan claims Kiara Advani joined him in her Halloween outfit, says ‘how well you are ageing’. See pic
Kartik Aaryan claims Kiara Advani joined him in her Halloween outfit, says ‘how well you are ageing’. See pic

  • Kartik Aaryan shared a behind-the-scene picture from his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Halloween and claimed Kiara Advani was in the frame. 
Kartik Aaryan claimed the person sitting next to him in the picture was Kiara Advani.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 08:41 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan, known for his humourous posts on social media, didn't spare his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star on Halloween. The actor shared a behind-the-scene picture from the film's shoot and claimed that the person sitting besides him was none other than Kiara in disguise. 

Kartik shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “@kiaraaliaadvani in her Halloween outfit. What a dedicated actor.” He is seen in his look for the film while an other elderly local holds the clapperboard.   +

Reacting to the post in a similar manner, Kiara said on her Instagram Stories, “Hahahaha why have you revealed my film look.” Kartik again replied to her, "Everyone should see how well you are ageing."

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani had a conversation on Instagram Stories. 

Many of their fans and friends also reacted to Kartik's post. Farah Khan wrote, “Hahahahahahaha superb!! Achha hain Tabu nahi bola (Atleast you didn't say Tabu).” Commenting on Kartik's look, a fan said, “Itni dedicated ki lipstick ke shades bui kartik ke haath pr hi t r y kiye (Kiara is so dedicated that she tried lipstick shades on Kartik's hand).” Another called it, “caption of the night." One more said, “Kartik your captions.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to arrive in theatres next year on March 25. The horror comedy, also starring Tabu, is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

The film was earlier set for a July 2020 release but was pushed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kartik is looking forward to the release of his film Dhamaka on Netflix. It will release on November 19. The actor has finished shooting for Ekta Kapoor's Freddy and has begun work on Shehzada, which will unite him with his Luka Chhupi co-star Kriti Sanon.

Story Saved
