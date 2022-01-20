Kartik Aaryan cycles back home from football match, fan says ‘so grounded’. Watch

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan was spotted riding his bicycle on the streets of Mumbai. This video comes after Kartik was spotted playing football.

A paparazzo shared Kartik's video on Instagram and captioned it, “Kartik Aaryan clicked cycling his way back home post football game in Mumbai.”

As soon as the video was posted, people started reacting to it. One person commented, “No show off, no ego, nothing, just he felt he should ride a cycle , and he did. So grounded to earth! Falling for you even deeper.” Another one said, “He looks so cute while cycling.” While one commented, “Cutie.”

Earlier, a video of Kartik playing football was shared online. A paparazzo posted the video with the caption, “It's game time for @kartikaaryan again, actor plays football with a team of girls as well today!”

In an interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he has said.

Kartik recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of his upcoming film Shehzada. Shehzada is being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in the film Luka Chuppi. The film will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The Anees Bazmi film will also star actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is a sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

