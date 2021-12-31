Kartik Aaryan hopes into an auto rickshaw for a ride, fan points out ‘he has a Lamborghini’. Watch

A video of actor Kartik Aaryan sitting inside an auto-rickshaw surfaced on social media. In the clip, Kartik can be seen boarding the auto in a haste along with a bunch of others. A paparazzo shared Kartik's video on Instagram, saying the video is from when the actor was filming his upcoming movie Shehzada in Delhi.

In the video, Kartik can be seen asking those who accompanied him to sit inside the auto, following which he takes a seat. The auto then moves ahead as Kartik waves bye to his fans.

Many fans reacted to the Instagram video, with one person saying, “He is so humble and down to earth.” Another one praised him by saying, “Kartik's simplicity always wins our hearts” While one said, “He has a Lamborghini and still he took an auto ka ride? I really like him but this is kinda funny.”

In an interview with ANI, Kartik talked about his fan following and the love he receives from people. “It feels good that several titles have been attached to my name. Sometimes, my poses also get trending. A few months back, my fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he has said.

Kartik has now returned to Mumbai, after completing Shehzada's Delhi shoot. Shehzada is being directed by Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in the film Luka Chuppi. The film will also star Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Shehzada is the remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. The Anees Bazmi film will also star actors Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film is the standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred actors Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

