Kartik Aaryan excited for his grand closing act at IFFI: I am living the dream that I never want to end

Kartik Aaryan seems to be in no mood to take a break or pause for a moment. He continues to enjoy a successful stint at the box office, be a favourite among brands and now has added another feather to his hat: the is set to perform the grand closing act at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on November 20. In a freewheeling chat, Aaryan talks about how he lets all this fame and adulation sink in and never ever get complacent. Excerpts from the interview:

You started 2022 with a bang with Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s unprecedented success and now you’re set to end it on a high note with your grand closing act at IFFI opening ceremony. Does it all feel surreal?

Yes, totally. And I have a great sense of gratitude. Last year I ventured into OTT and did something totally different in Dhamaka, which was appreciated. Then the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 post-pandemic, now I have Freddy around the corner, which is again an entirely new genre for me. I feel extremely blessed to be working with some fine directors and pushing my boundaries as an actor at the movies. This act at IFFI 2022 is a celebration of that and I hope audiences enjoy it, too.

This is the 53rd edition of IFFI and for you, the first time on the grand stage. Do you feel small milestones like these make a big difference in your career and positioning in the industry?

It’s the small milestones and small wins that always count. As an actor, I believe nothing is too small for an impact or to make the right noise. So I approach everything with the same energy and enthusiasm and give my 100 per cent dedication in whatever I do. I’m very excited about my grand closing act at the opening ceremony of the 53rd IFFI and it’s a huge honour to take the stage at such a prestigious and respected event.

Your dance moves on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track have sort of become iconic. Do you still get nervous when you have to perform on them on stage? You’re also performing on Kaala Jaadu from Freddy. Anything you’d like to share about this act at IFFI? Any special prep or surprise?

You’ll have to wait and watch! Honestly, the zigzag step from the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track went on to become a phenomenon we didn’t anticipate. There were tons of reels on social media and people still groove to that step and the song. Now with Kaala Jaadu, it’s the chopper step which is also being followed enormously by netizens and making it trend; so definitely bringing these swag moves to the stage. Despite knowing these steps thoroughly, I do still feel the same excitement yet nervousness when I perform them, especially since fans have given it so much love.

Great scripts, box office success, multiple brand endorsements, and stage performance at awards and festivals -- fans now call you unstoppable. How do you react to it?

I feel like I have miles to go and so much to do! As an artist, the moment I feel content and complacent is when the growth stops and I constantly want to learn, grow, and experiment. I’m living the dream that I never want to end.

On November 22, you turn 32. Would you say this has been the best year so far and a great birthday week where you’re getting to perform at IFFI? What does this mean to you?

Performing at IFFI is a great way to usher in my birthday and is a matter of pride for me. It’s been a busy but phenomenal year for me – I feel extremely grateful this birthday and it’s only encouraged me to work harder.

