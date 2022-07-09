Kartik Aaryan has ‘mad night’ at The Rollings Stones concert in Europe. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a Europe holiday. The actor had been busy promoting his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, before he left for his vacation. On Sunday, Kartik shared a new post from his trip. He was seen posing with his friends in a selfie taken at a music concert. Kartik also posted videos from The Rollings Stones gig in Amsterdam. Read more: Kartik Aaryan is latest Bollywood celeb to fly to Europe

Sharing his photo from the concert, Kartik wrote, “Mad Rock N Roll Night.” The actor wore a pink hoodie and black sunglasses as he posed for a group photo with his friends, while surrounded by other concert-goers.

Kartik Aaryan with his friends at the concert in Amsterdam.

Fans loved Kartik’s vibe with many saying he was having a blast. One person commented on Kartik’s post, “Keep shining superstar.” Another person said, “You rock.” A fan also commented, “I love this funky man in the picture.”

Earlier, he also shared a series of videos from the concert. In many of the clips Kartik posted, The Rolling Stones front-man Mick Jagger could be seen performing onstage. In one of selfies he shared, Kartik was seen in a crowd as he enjoyed the energetic performance. He captioned his post, “Jagger Swagger.”

Recently Kartik shared a series of photos from his Amsterdam holiday on Instagram. Along with the pictures of his travels, the actor wrote, "Having a damn good time." In one of the images, Kartik was seen enjoying the view, while sitting near a canal. He shared some solo photos of the picturesque locations he visited. In other photos, he was posing with his friends in front of a wall with graffiti, and at a restaurant. Earlier, he had shared a group photo from the airport with the caption, "Euro trip begins.”

Kartik’s upcoming films include Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres in November 2022. He also has Captain India and Freddy.

