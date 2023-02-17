Kartik Aaryan, his parents visit Siddhivinayak Temple as Shehzada releases in theatres

Kartik Aaryan, along with his parents, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Friday as his film Shehzada released in theatres the same day. The actor was in a simple kurta-pyjama and was spotted wishing the paparazzi with folded hands. He also had an orange stole around his shoulders as he left in his car. Also read: Kartik Aaryan on choosing a mass entertainer after every serious film: 'I'm playing safe'

Kartik Aaryan's parents also accompanied him to Siddhivinayak Temple. (Varinder Chawla)

Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and features Kartik as a middle class man who learns one day that not a millionaire is his biological father.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared collections of Shehzada along with the collections of Marvel film Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania across national chains. By afternoon, Ant-Man had recorded better collections than Shehzada. A special offer was also launched for Shehzada's opening day with one ticket free with each ticket on Bookmyshow.com.

Talking about Shehzada which comes weeks after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Kartik told PTI in an interview, "I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more."

On being asked how much he has evolved as an actor over the years, the actor said he has not changed much as a person. "Situations have, of course, changed and my struggle has also changed relatively. But my core strength remains the same. I am still learning and there is a long way to go," the actor said. "I just wish people around me don't turn into yes men, and I am happy they haven't," he added.

Kartik delivered a blockbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year and earned praise for the thriller, Freddy, which released on an OTT platform. Post Shehzada, Kartik will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha this year.

