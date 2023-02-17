Kartik Aaryan on choosing a mass entertainer after every serious film: 'I'm playing safe'

Kartik Aaryan saw the release of his film Shehzada on Friday. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, also starring Kriti Sanon, is his first release of the year. He was last seen in a thriller titled Freddy, and will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, a love story with Kiara Advani as the female lead. Now in a new interview, Kartik said that he is ‘playing safe’ with his choice of films. Also read: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's families attend Shehzada screening

Kartik's Shehzada is billed as a mass entertainer and also stars Ronit Roy, Manisa Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Ankur Rathee. He saw two releases last year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

On being asked if his choice of mass entertainers and serious films is a conscious choice, the actor said he wants to play safe. He told ETimes in an interview, “Maybe, next is serious! Or next is a serious love story. I'm playing safe. I didn't imagine it to be like this. I mean, there was a thought behind choosing such films. But there was not a thought that this film will come after this or this film will come after this. It became like that on its own. But there was this choice of scripts which thankfully was coming to me, and it was a conscious decision to do such films. A mix of a romantic thriller like Freddy, a dark thriller, and then suddenly switching gears to a film as massy as Shehzada.”

In 2022, Kartik delivered one of the year's biggest blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a fun horror comedy starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film released in theatres and collected gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crore. This was followed by his OTT release Freddy, in which Kartik played a dentist who kills people by mercilessly extracting their teeth. Both the films earned him praise from the critics and the viewers.

Kartik will now reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. He plays Satyaprem while Kiara plays Katha in the film. It stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak as Kartik's parents. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it is expected to release around June this year.

